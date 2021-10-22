Brother-sister duo would have fled to Italy if COVID-19 struck during Cong regime: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that if pandemic had occurred during the Congress regime then the "brother-sister duo would have fled to Italy".

While addressing at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, the UP Chief Minister slammed the Opposition parties and said, "When COVID-19 struck, if there had there been a Congress government, then brother and sister would have fled to Italy. If there had been Samajwadi Party (SP) government, then there would have been a competition between the uncle and the nephew to misappropriate aid and the poor would not have been cared for. God knows what would have happened under 'Behenji'."

Further attacking the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said, "No one would have dared to open fire at Ram Bhakts on November 2, 1990, had there been a BJP government. They were 'Ramdrohi' who ordered firing at Ram Sewaks for vote-bank. Those who do not belong to Ram, do not belong to us."



He further questioned the recent meeting of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with the family of student leader Umar Khalid and said, "An anti-national had given the slogan 'Desh ke tukde honge', and after giving this slogan recently his family members met the chief of a political party (SP). Umar Khalid's family members met this party's chief. What does this prove? This proves the party's intentions for the state."

The Chief Minister further added that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking steps to alleviate the status of backward castes.

"The Constitutional right given to the OBC Commission was an important step towards empowering backward sections," he said.

He further said that various government schemes were being implemented for the welfare of various communities without discrimination. (ANI)

