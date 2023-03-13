BRS, AAP protest against "misuse of central investigative agencies", demand probe into Hindenburg-Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Monday protested against the Central government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament before the second part of the Budget session began on Monday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party MPs protested in Parliament against alleged misuse of Central investigation agencies and demanding joint parliament">parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

Earlier on Monday, 16 parties participated in the Opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.



The 16 parties comprised Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK), Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Revolutionary Socialist Party; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the NC.

The second-half of the Budget session resumed from Monday after a month long recess.

The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe into the Adani issue. (ANI)

