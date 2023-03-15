BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha holds round table discussion over Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Bharat Jagruthi organised a round table discussion for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Several MPs from 13 political parties, joined the discussion on the way forward for the women's reservation bill.

MLC Kavitha called for greater participation of MPs in the Parliament to ensure that the ruling Government makes way for the tabling of the Bill. After, holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10, Kavitha held another round of discussions where she said that building pressure on a Government which has a clear majority for the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill is the need of the hour.

The event was attended by MPs from BRS, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), etc.



Several leaders spoke on the Women's Reservation Bill.

Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "when the makers of the Indian Constitution could ensure that Women were given an equal right to vote. Why the Government in power cannot table the Women's Reservation Bill to ensure greater participation of Women in legislative affairs.' She requested more women in legislative discourse to start demanding for the same."

RJD Leader and MP Manoj Jha said that his party stand in solidarity with the bill.

"We must look for reservation within the reservation. We must have a strategy whereby issues are raised in parliament as well as outside, mass movement on the road brings the parliament to its knees," he said.

CPI MP and senior leader, Binoy Biswam said, 'the patriarchal tendencies have come in the way of the women's reservation bill. The right of women, at this stage in the 21st century, are denied even on matters of giving birth, and even with respect in the Parliament. We view this initiative by K Kavitha as a movement.' (ANI)

