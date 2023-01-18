BRS rally "beginning of a new resistance" against BJP: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally at Telangana's Khammam is the "beginning of a new resistance" against BJP.

BRS, after it got national recognition, is holding its first mega rally in the presence of leaders of other regional parties like the AAP, SP and Left.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that with the rally today, "We will have the beginning of a new resistance".

Vijayan further said that the ruling BJP at the Centre seeks to undo the foundations of democracy.

"Those in power at the centre today were not in power during the national freedom struggle and thereby do not know the values that the country has been built on. So they seek to alter the basic structure. Even as they call for celebrations such as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, amid its glam and glitter, they seek to undo the very foundations of our country and democracy and our constitution," he said.

Vijayan said that the followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to the colonizers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today.

"Today, we have a situation- a political formation which was not a part of our national freedom struggle is in power in the country. Followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to colonisers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today. BJP is against socialism and democracy. The BJP-led Centre is against the country's core principles," he said.

In a veiled attack on BJP, Vijayan said that "Hindi" is being portrayed as the national language while sidelining all native languages.

"Efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language while sidelining all our native languages. Imposing Hindi by doing away with our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation," said Kerala CM in Telangana.



He slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for destroying judicial autonomy.

The Chief Minister's statement came after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stating that he is not satisfied with the Collegium system of appointing judges and pitched for the inclusion of government representatives in the Supreme Court.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally in Khammam, the Kerala Chief Minister said, "The statement of the Union Law Minister to the effect that the Union Government should have decisive say in the appointment of judges goes to prove that the BJP government is hell-bent on destroying judicial autonomy. CJI himself has resisted the move."

He further said that it is unfortunate that even Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is making a statement against the spirit of the Constitution.

At the BRS rally, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is counting its days in power

"Yesterday, BJP accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power now. Those who start counting their days, can't remain in power. Now, only 399 days are remaining," said Yadav.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing the rally termed Bharatiya Janata Party as "Bharatiya Jumla Party" and claimed that it is misleading the country.

"When (Donald) Trump's wife (Melania Trump) wanted to see govt school, they (BJP) showed 'Kejriwal wala' school...Bharatiya Jumla Party is misleading country. They want to acquire every place. Where they don't win, they conduct bypolls or buy MLAs," said Punjab CM at Khammam, Telangana.

The mega rally was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

