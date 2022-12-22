BRS to hold 'Maha Dharna' tomorrow against Centre's "anti-farmer policies": K Kavitha

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi will hold a 'Maha Dharna' in all the district headquarters on Friday protesting against the Centre's "anti-farmer policies", MLC K Kavitha said on Thursday.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KCR, alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is "forcing" Telangana Government to take back schemes under MGNREGA.

"Tomorrow the party will launch Maha Dharna in all district headquarters, against BJP Government's anti-farmer policies, in light of the recent demand to exclude agricultural activities from MGNREGA Scheme in Telangana," Kavitha said.



Dubbing the BJP "anti-farmer", she said that the government is "targeting" them.

"Today it is a fact that the BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate Government. On one hand, the Government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk, and curd, and is unable to control inflation, on the other hand, the Government is writing off loans worth an aggregate amount of Rs. 8,16,421 crore and Rs. 11,17,883 crore respectively during the last six financial years," she alleged.

Hitting out at the Centre over the financial fugitives, Kavitha alleged that the government could not bring back the black money.

"PM Modi could not bring back the black money, as promised but instead let corporates loot the country of more than Rs. 19 lakh crores in broad daylight and that should be brought back along with the looteras," she said. (ANI)

