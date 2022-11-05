"Brutal and shocking": Kerala health minister on assault on 6-year-old boy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): After a video of a six-year-old migrant boy being kicked by a man in Kerala went viral, state health Mnister Veena George took cognizance of the incident and called the incident "brutal and shocking".

The Health Minister also extended suport to the boy.

CCTV footage of a youth kicking a boy went viral on social media. The incident took place in Thalassery in Kannur district on Thursday.

In the video, it is seen that a youth walked towards the boy, who was leaning on the rear end of a parked car and kicked him. As the onlookers came to question his action, the youth drove away with the car.

In her social media post, George on Friday said, "The incident in which a six-year-old boy was kicked for leaning on a car is brutal and shocking. It is highly objectionable. The Department of Women and Child Development will provide support including legal assistance to the child and the family."



"A child from Rajasthan was attacked. The child is severely injured. Necessary treatment will be ensured. In the CCTV footage that came out, can see the child who cannot even understand why he was kicked. The family reached here for finding a way for their livelihood. The government will stand with them," she added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran demanded strict action against the youth who attacked the migrant boy.

Taking to Twitter, Surendran, "Police refused to register FIR and tried to protect the perpetrator. It was the natives who took the child to the hospital. This incident shook the conscience of the Keralites. Stringent action should be taken against the police officers who tried to downplay the issue."

"God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the Pinarayi Vijayan

regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happened in Thalassery," added the BJP leader. (ANI)

