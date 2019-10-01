Representative Image
BS-VI fuel to be available in 7 more districts of Haryana from Oct 1

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The fight against air pollution will receive a boost from October 1, as the sale of BS-VI petrol and diesel through 2,200 outlets will be expanded to seven more districts of Haryana covering the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with BS-VI fuels.
"In line with the commitment to roll out Bharat Stage (BS) VI fuels in NCR region, at least 2200 retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPC) would be supplying BS-VI grade fuels in seven districts of Haryana with effect from October 1," a statement from Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, said.
The districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat.
The retail outlets of IOC/HPC/BPC in the seven districts have an average monthly volume of around 650000 metric tonnes with 13 oil bulk locations converted from BS-IV to BS+VI specifications.
Earlier, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Dhaulpur districts of Rajasthan and eight districts in Uttar Pradesh, as well as the city of Agra, switched to BS-VI fuels from April.
"Now with the commencement of BS-VI fuels in the remaining seven districts, the entire NCR region is being served with BS-VI fuels, ahead of schedule," the statement said.
In line with the Auto Fuel Vision and policy of government, the launch of BS-VI Ms & HSD on PAN India basis was targeted for April 2020.
Oil Industry has already launched BS-VI MS & HSD much in advance of the target date in NCT (National Capital Territory) from April 2018.
Indian Oil's Panipat and Mathura refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of MS & HSD for meeting the above BS-VI requirement of NCT & NCR much ahead of the scheduled target of March 2020.
Also, the Oil Industry is well on its way to launch of BS-VI MS and HSD on PAN India in line with schedule Auto Fuel Vision and Policy of government by March 2020.
BS-VI fuels have 10 ppm (parts per million) of sulphur against 50 ppm in BS-IV standard. BS-VI petrol has 0.001 gram per litre lead against 0.005 in BS-IV. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

