BS Yediyurappa convenes emergency meeting to assess COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday convened an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials to evaluate COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, the Chief Minister opined that this can be contained only if preventive measures were implemented strictly.

He directed the officials to implement lockdown strictly in the clusters, which reported more number of cases, especially KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported.

He said that stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine and FIR would be filed if necessary.

Officers were directed to fix rates for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals to make coronavirus treatment accessible to all.

Yediyurappa further instructed officials to set up fever clinics in all wards and maintain hygiene and provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in social welfare hostels and other government institutions.

"COVID-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently," he said.

"COVID War Room shall have real-time information on the availability of beds in various Covid hospitals and shall facilitate the infected person to avail treatment without losing any time," added Yediyurappa. (ANI)