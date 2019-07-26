Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office on Friday
Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office on Friday

BS Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:36 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office here on Friday.
The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.
Addressing a press conference after first Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said the passage of the finance bill would also be taken up after the confidence vote on Monday since salaries have to be withdrawn on July 30.
He was sworn in three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.
At a ceremony boycotted by the Congress and the JD(S), the 76-year-old leader, who becomes the 25th chief minister of the state, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Yediyurappa, who took the oath of office for the fourth time, was the only to be sworn in today. He would induct more ministers once he proves his majority. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Tiktok video filmed using PCR van in Rajkot, police order inquiry

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Police has ordered an inquiry in an incident in which a Police Control Room (PCR) van was used to shoot a Tiktok video here in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:39 IST

Have heard from our son: Parents of Indian onboard British...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): The parents of Siju V Shenoy, one of the crew members on-board a British vessel seized by Iran, said on Friday that they have heard from their son and are receiving daily updates on the matter of the crew's release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:37 IST

CBI asks Derek O'Brien to join investigation in chit fund case

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien to join ongoing investigation in one of the chit fund case, CBI official told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:36 IST

Jailed godman Asaram, son Narayan Sai given clean chit in death...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor girl, and his son Narayan Sai have been given a clean chit by Justice DK Trivedi Commission in the 2008 death case of two children who used to study at Asaram's Gurukul in Ahmedaba

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:34 IST

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday permitted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad between August 5 and October 2 to attend international events.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:28 IST

Rajasthan govt waives off short-term agricultural farm loans of...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Cooperative Minister Udayalal Awjana on Friday said that the Rajasthan government has waived short term loans of Rs 7,179 crores of state farmers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:17 IST

Delhi lawyer holds camp at Lucknow mosque to educate people...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi based lawyer Mehmood Pracha on Friday conducted a training camp at a Lucknow mosque here to provide people with assistance into filing up gun license forms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:11 IST

IndiGo to operate daily flights between Yangon, Kolkata from Sept 20

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): IndiGo on Friday announced daily non-stop flights between Yangon in Myanmar and Kolkata from September 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:08 IST

Uttarakhand CM Rawat reiterates 'cow exhales oxygen' claim

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had a day earlier sparked controversy by stating that the cow is the only animal to exhale and inhale oxygen and that massaging it can cure breathing problems, on Friday again reiterated his claim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:00 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Companies Act; Sitharaman says 4...

New Delhi, July 26 : The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Bill to amend the Companies Act 2013 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the government has de-registered nearly four lakh inactive companies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:49 IST

Telangana: BJP leader calls AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahzadi on Friday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, calling him 'anti-Muslim' and 'anti-Hindustani' after he clarified his '15 minutes' remark, stating that there was nothing communal about it

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:38 IST

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar arrested in aviation scam, sent to CBI custody

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar was arrested by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case of dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines and sent to seven days custody of the agency for interrogation.

Read More
iocl