BS Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office here on Friday.

The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.

Addressing a press conference after first Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said the passage of the finance bill would also be taken up after the confidence vote on Monday since salaries have to be withdrawn on July 30.

He was sworn in three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.

At a ceremony boycotted by the Congress and the JD(S), the 76-year-old leader, who becomes the 25th chief minister of the state, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Yediyurappa, who took the oath of office for the fourth time, was the only to be sworn in today. He would induct more ministers once he proves his majority. (ANI)

