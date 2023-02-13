BSF airlifts 3 patients, mortal remains of 4 from difficult terrain in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday airlifted critical patients and carried mortal remains of four people from difficult terrain in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara.

The operation was carried out from the Tanghdar sector at the request of the Kupwara district administration.

The critical patients were airlifted with the help of a BSF helicopter for their treatment at a higher medical centre.



Apart from patients, four mortal remains were also airlifted to perform their last rites.

The BSF was prompted to carry out the operation as Tanghdar is cut off from the rest of the valley due to heavy snow accumulation at Sadhana Pass after spells of snowfall.

"We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir and ensuring their well-being is our first and foremost priority," Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG, BSF Kashmir Frontier said. (ANI)

