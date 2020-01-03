BSF and DRI seize 1,68,500 yaba tablets worth Rs 8.52 crore

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 1,68,500 yaba tablets worth Rs 8.52 crore in a joint operation.

Two vehicles that were used for narcotic smuggling were also seized.

A BSF release said that acting on specific intelligence input provided by BSF Intelligence branch about storing of a huge consignment of narcotic drugs in the house of an Indian national Tunu Miah, resident of village Matinagar, West Tripura, a joint team of BSF troops and DRI officials swiftly cordoned the target house.

It said the narcotic drug was to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh on January 2.

The release said Miah, who resides at Bishalgarhand, has provided his house to his nephew Soyag Miah "for further use".

It said that the occupants managed to run away taking advantage of darkness after observing that joint operation teams of BSF and DRI was approaching the house.

During the search of the house in the presence of two independent witnesses, two cartons and a polythene bag containing 1,68,500 yaba tablets worth around Rs 8.52 crores were recovered.

Yaba is a Thai word and the pill is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

The release said that seized items were handed over to DRI Agartala for further legal action. (ANI)

