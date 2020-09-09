BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi intruders, Indian tout

Ranghat (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): The 99th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested three Bangladeshi intruders along with an Indian tout.

The intruders were held for trying to cross the international border.

As per the information shared by the security forces, the BSF after receiving the information on Monday laid an ambush near the border outpost Ranghat in West Bengal. After noticing some suspicious movements of three-four persons, the BSF party arrested them.

Upon being questioned, they revealed they are Bangladeshi citizens and claimed that they were assisted by a Bangladeshi and an Indian tout to get easy access through International Boundary.

The BSF subsequently arrested the tout, a woman from her house after she was identified by these intruders.

While the Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Tanmay Roy, Bristi Roy, and Bona Biswas, the tout has been identified as Bharti Biswas, the BSF informed.

During the investigation, Indian documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, and account in SBI bank have been recovered. Among other items that were recovered from them include- 2 mobile phones with two Indian and a Bangladeshi SIM, Indian currency of Rs 1,120 among others, it added further.

The taut as well all Bangladeshi intruders with confiscated goods were later handed over to Baghdah Police Station for further legal action. (ANI)

