BSF apprehends four Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly smuggling cattle

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for cattle smuggling from bordering districts of Malda, Murshidabad, and 24 Parganas on Thursday morning.

All the apprehended smugglers were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Three Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohammad Saidul, Mohammad Barquat Ali Babu and Senarul Sheikh were apprehended at Border Outpost Nimtita with 133 cattle. They were intercepted by BSF while crossing the Ganga River. According to BSF, all three are residents of District Chapai Nawabganj, Bangladesh.

Another Bangladeshi national was held at Border Outpost Harudanga with 103 cattle identified as Mohammad Hamim from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.

"Apprehended smugglers were handed over to local police along with the seizure of cattle, boat and other belongings for further investigation," said BSF in a press release.

BSF also revealed that they seized another 40 cattle in multiple incidents from South Bengal border.

"In another few different incidents, the BSF troops were succeeded to foil smuggling attempts of cattle smugglers as well as seize 40 cattle from their respective areas of responsibilities in South Bengal Border," read the press release. (ANI)

