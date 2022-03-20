BSF apprehends man with ancient sculpture he was planning to smuggle to Bangladesh

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended one Indian national for illegally keeping an ancient metallic sculpture of Lord Ganesha in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district with the purpose of smuggling it to Bangladesh.



The height and width of the sculpture is 12 cm and 1.063 kg respectively, as per information received by BSF officials.



The BSF officials further informed that the apprehended person along with the ancient sculpture was handed over to Balurghat Police Sation for further necessary action. (ANI)

