BSF apprehends Pakistani intruder from 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik' at Rajasthan border

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar sector on Monday, the BSF informed in a statement.

As per the BSF, the 20- year-old intruder has an affiliation with 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik', a radical Islamic extremist political party established in Pakistan in 2015.



The Central Armed Police Force has identified the intruder as Mohmmad Waqas. He hails from Karampur village in Pakistan's Bahawalnagar district and was caught in "suspicious circumstances".

"On 26th September 2022 during evening hours, the alert troops of Border Security Force apprehended a 20 years old Pakistani Intruder Mohammad Waqas in suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Sri Ganganagar sector," the BSF said.

"During initial questioning, Waqas revealed that he is a follower of 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik' and has entered India to propagate the ideology of the organisation. The Intelligence agencies are questioning Waqas to check the actual motive of his intrusion and he is being handed over to the concerned police station," the BSF further said. (ANI)

