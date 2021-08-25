BSF apprehends smuggler, seizes over 45 kgs of silver jewellery

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler and seized 45.900 kg of silver jewellery valued at Rs 23,06,016 from his possession under the South Bengal Frontier, the force said on Wednesday.

The smuggler was caught on Tuesday by BSF troops of 112 Battalion based on Intelligence input, while he was trying to illegally smuggle these ornaments from India to Bangladesh through the general responsibility area of Border out Post Bithari in North 24 Parganas district.

"The Company Commander of Border Out Post Bithari, 112 Battalion, Sector Kolkata alerted the troops on duty and at the same time the troops of the Intelligence Department and the Company Commander also reached the suspicious place," informed the BSF.

"Around 11.15 am, the BSF party saw a wooden van approaching, therefore troops stopped the suspected van. During the search, 47 packets were found in the cavity of the van which was wrapped with brown colored taps with total weight turned out to be 45.900 kg," the force said.

BSF troops apprehended the van driver with the silver ornaments Immediately, it added further.

The apprehended person has been identified as Suban Dalal, 35, a resident of Hakimpur Uttarpara village in North 24 Parganas.

During preliminary interrogation, the BSF said, the apprehended person revealed that he does petty smuggling work for his living.

Smuggler further revealed that he had taken these goods from one Hamal Sheikh of Bithari Pachsim Pada village, to give to Bablu Molla, a resident of Hakimpur Fakirpara village after crossing the duty point of the Border Security Force, later Molla was supposed to send these silver ornaments to Bangladesh.

The apprehended person has been handed over to Customs Office Tentulia along with the silver ornaments. (ANI)