BSF arrest 3 Bangladeshi nationals for crossing border

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force unit of South Kolkata on Sunday informed that they have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly crossing the border observation post.

On October 16, on the basis of reliable information given by the intelligence team, the BSF was alerted.

The Intelligence Department had already informed that there was an input of the presence of some Bangladeshi nationals in the local market, Kurulia. Immediately BSF jawans started searching the border areas, an official statement by the BSF informed.



As a result, three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were arrested while crossing the border. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals identified themselves as Hanan Sheikh, Rahim Mandal, Rekha Mandal.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that all of them had entered India illegally 3 to 4 years ago and settled in Mumbai to do labour work, but due to meagre wages, they were going back to Bangladesh and were arrested by BSF. As per them, a local broker named Bablu and a resident of village Panchberia was helping them.

All Bangladeshi nationals arrested by BSF have been handed over to the Bagdah Police Station.

A BSF spokesperson has said that the Border Security Force is taking strict measures to prevent illegal migration along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Apart from this, the Border Security Force is always ready to stop illegal infiltration on the border, an official statement said. (ANI)

