BSF arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India

North 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Around 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) here from Angailail border on June 24, police said on Sunday.

According to BSF, 16 Bangladeshi nationals included -- 10 men, 3 women and 3 children.

Earlier in the day, the BSF handed over these Bangladeshi nationals to the Gaighata police station.

According to police, they entered India by crossing the border illegally. However, the police are probing the cause behind the infiltration.

Meanwhile, Bangaon police arrested a young man for allegedly entering India illegally. (ANI)

