BSF arrests 2 smugglers, seizes 630 bottles of Phensedyl in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 630 bottles of Phensedyl worth Rs 1,09,905 in two incidents and apprehended two Phensedyl smugglers, while they were trying to illegally cross the international border from India to Bangladesh.

The smugglers were apprehended by BSF troops at the Bithari border outpost and the Dayarampur border outpost at the international border from India to Bangladesh while smuggling Phensedyl, a brand of cough syrup which is banned in India.

The BSF personnel deployed at the Bithari border outpost carried out a routine search operation in the suspected area near the International Boundary on January 4 and at about 02:45 hours, the search party observed movement of a suspected person with head load (potla) moving towards International Boundary.

"On being challenged by the BSF troops, the miscreant threw his potla and was trying to run away, but the BSF troops chased and caught him immediately. After a thorough search the area BSF troops recovered 01 bag ( Potla) containing 280 Bottle Phensedyl worth Rs 47,513," BSF said in a statement.

The smuggler has been identified as Milon Mondal (26), a resident of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.



"During questioning by the BSF, apprehended smuggler Milon Mondal revealed that he was involved in petty smuggling from sometimes. On Tuesday morning, one Riyan Sardar of North 24 Parganas gave Mondal these Phensedyl and told him to hand over these Phensedyl to Abdul Gazi of Satkhira district in Bangladesh. At about 02:45 hours, when he was trying to cross the International Boundary, BSF troops apprehended him along with Phensedyl bottles," BSF said.

In another incident, the Post Commander of the Dayarampur border outpost received intelligence regarding the smuggling of Phensedyl bottles, from the Intelligence Branch of BSF and subsequently alerted the troops on duty on January 4.

"At around 05:30 hours, the troops saw 4 to 5 smugglers heading towards the domination line from the Indian side. On coming closer, the party challenged them and asked them to stop, but they started fleeing instead of stopping. Seeing them running away, the party chased them and managed to catch one smuggler but the rest of the smugglers managed to escape by taking advantage of the drain and undulating ground by throwing away their belongings. Later, after searching the area, 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 30 bottles of country liquor were recovered, which is worth 62,392," BSF said.

After preliminary questioning, the apprehended smuggler told his name as Minarul Mandal (22) of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

The apprehended smugglers along with the seized items have been handed over to the concerned Police Stations after registering FIRs, BSF said. (ANI)

