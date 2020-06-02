BSF arrests Bangladeshi in Punjab without passport.

Attari (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday arrested a Bangladeshi from police check post near Attari in Punjab without a passport, said, police officials.

The Punjab Police said the accused has travelled to Kolkata and then came to Punjab without a passport.

"He travelled without a passport to Kolkata, from there he reached here. He claims he fell in love with a woman from Karachi over social media who told him that her family was getting her married," said Sub-Inspector A Singh, Amritsar. (ANI)

