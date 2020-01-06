BSF arrests man with fake currency over Rs 6 lakh from WB

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a man and seized fake Indian currency with the face value of over Rs 6 lakh during a search operation in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

According to officials, Nepali currency of Rs 1,000 was also recovered from his possession.

The fake currency was in the denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 500. (ANI)

