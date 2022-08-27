BSF arrests Pakistani intruder along Jammu-Kashmir international border

Arina (Jammu and Kashmir) August 27 (ANI): A Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the international border in Jammu's Arina sector during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

This is the third attempt of intrusion in a week.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, one Pakistani national was apprehended by BSF on the International Border in the RS Pura area of the Arina sector in the Jammu district.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on August 25, the BSF shot a Pakistani intruder who attempted to smuggle narcotics across the International Border in the Samba area of Jammu.

According to the BSF spokesperson, the intruder who tried to cross the border was shot by BSF personnel after they noticed a suspicious movement from Pakistan's side in the early hours of the day.

The BSF troops immediately fired up on the intruder but the injured intruder managed to escape as the troops recovered blood stains from the spot.

However, he left behind a huge amount of drugs which he was attempting to smuggle.

The official said that they recovered as many as eight Packets of drugs (Heroin) equalling around 8 kgs.

On August 21, Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack.

The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

The infiltrator attempted to escape from the army troops but was shot at and intercepted in injured condition, said the Rajouri district police.

The intruder was rushed to the local army establishment for first aid and then was shifted to Army Hospital Rajouri, for further treatment, they added. (ANI)