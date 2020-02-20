BSF Assistant Commandant commits suicide in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant, BB Yadav, allegedly committed suicide at BSF's Karole Krishna border outpost in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Thursday.

His body has been sent to sub-district hospital, Hiranagar, for postmortem.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

