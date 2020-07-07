BSF battalions deployed in WB's Malda, Baharampur sectors to prevent cattle smuggling before Eid-ul-Azha

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): In a bid to prevent cattle smuggling before Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Qurbani Eid, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed personnel in West Bengal's Malda and Baharampur sectors.

As per the BSF, incidents of animal trafficking increase along the Indo-Bangladesh international border before Eid-ul-Azha and cattle smugglers execute their illegal business.

This year, Qurbani Eid will be celebrated in Bangladesh on July 31. "The business of cattle smuggling has been flourishing in West Bengal for many years because its wires have been connected to big influential people," the force said.

"Border Security Force battalions are deployed in Malda and Baharampur sectors and they have completed their preparations and are committed to thwarting the nefarious designs of smugglers. In the most vulnerable Border Out Posts (BOPS) such as Neem Teeta, Harudanga, Madanghat, Sovapur etc. in Malda and Murshidabad districts, additional troops and resources have been deployed," the release said.

The BSF has also made arrangements for joint operation with the local police. (ANI)

