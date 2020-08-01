BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Fulbari (West Bengal) [India], August 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President urged everyone to share the happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread.

"Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to extend warm greetings to the people of the country on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)

