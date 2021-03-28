BSF-BGB organised joint retreat to celebrate 50th Independence day of Bangladesh

By Tarak Sarkar

Fulbari (West-Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the 50th Independence day of Bangladesh and 100 years of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, North Bengal Frontier Border Security Force (BSF) organised a Joint Retreat Ceremony with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Fulbari near Siliguri under Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

BSF North Bengal Frontier IG, Sunil Kumar and Brigadier General, Regional Commander MD Kaisar Hasan Malik, BGB jointly inaugurated the retreat ceremony on Friday. Many other officials from both countries attended the programme.



Following all Covid protocols both the countries border guarding forces organised the ceremony to mark the day. A massive crowd was gathered at the ICP to witness the event.

The joint retreat ceremony started from April 27, 2018. In March 2020, it was discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunil Kumar, IG, BSF North Bengal Frontier said, "It is really a great moment that after a long gap of one year we are again witnessing the retreat. We are discussing with our counterparts to continue the ceremony on a weekly basis."

MD Kaisar Hasan Malik, Brigadier General, Regional Commander, BGB said, "I feel very proud of the BSF that they organised a retreat at the border to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Independence day of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have a very good relation with India and hoping for the continuation if the situation permits."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

