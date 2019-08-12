BSF, BGB personnel exchange sweets along Meghalaya border

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday exchanged greetings and sweets on the eve of Eid Ul Azha along the border in Meghalaya.

The BSF team was led by Commandant of the 30th Battalion, SR Khan while the leader of BGB group was Tamabil Company Commander H Khan.

However, troops of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers did not exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

According to sources, BSF personnel were willing to exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts but the Rangers did not respond to the gesture. (ANI)