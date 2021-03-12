Representative Image
BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh reunite missing minor girl with family in West Bengal

ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 12:24 IST


Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday reunited a girl, who had allegedly eloped with a Bangladeshi national, with her family.

Giving the details, BSF informed: "Indian girl, a resident of Dist North 24 pargana, had allegedly eloped with Mohammed Zakirul Dalal, a Bangladeshi national. As per available information, the girl was traced from Md Zakirul Dalal's uncle's house in Dist Sathkhira."
"Subsequently, after taking over by BSF, a medical checkup of the girl was carried out at government Hospital Sarapul and further returned to her family members," BSF added. (ANI)

