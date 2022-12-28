हिंदी खबर
Suspected heroin packets recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI)
BSF busts drugs smuggling bid along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 19:27 IST


Bikaner (Rajashthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) busted a smuggling bid on the India-Pakistan border and recovered two packets of suspected heroin, fluorescent balls and an air-dropping bag in Bikaner.

Based on the intelligence input, BSF made the recovery from the barren land in 2 KYM village near Sangrampur border post area on Tuesday.
The weight of the recovered packets is about 2 kg. After necessary protocols, the said recovered goods will be handed over to the concerned agency for examination, said the border guarding organisation. The investigation is underway.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

