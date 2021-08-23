BSF catches five Bangladeshis while crossing India-Bangladesh border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), August 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, when they were trying to cross India-Bangladesh International Boundary (IB) here in West Bengal.

BSF troops of the 99 Battalion conducted a special operation on the basis of the information of the Intelligence branch.

"The three women, who came out of the prostitution swamp and were crossing the IB illegally were aged between 27-29 years. Friends had pushed all three women into the quagmire of prostitution by promising to get a job in India," informed the BSF.



"In an interrogation, they revealed that Indian tout Tameez Mandal and Bangladeshi tout Jamir Bhai had fixed Rs 20,000 to cross International Boundary," BSF further informed.

Two other Bangladesh nationals identified as Ashiq Ali (22), resident of Laskarpur in Bangladesh, along with Rashida Khatoon (20), a resident of Namwar Pada village in Bangladesh, were arrested.

All the apprehended persons were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action. (ANI)

