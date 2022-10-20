BSF catches suspicious bird with tag near India-Pak border in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 20 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught a bird with a tag fitted to its feet, near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer on Thurdsay, said sources.

According to sources, the bird was near the Mumal post close to the International Border. The bird has been handed over to the Forest Department Jaisalmer.

