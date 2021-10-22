BSF chief on three-day visit to J-K to review security situation along the LoC

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh is on his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The BSF chief arrived at BSF headquarters Kashmir on Thursday and visited sensitive forward areas of Tangdhar, Kupwara and Bandipora on Friday.

During his visit, the DG was briefed by the local BSF Commanders about the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, the BSF said.

He held discussions with field commanders and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of BSF during the visit.

The DG also interacted with officers and jawans on the ground through "Prahari Sammelan" and lauded the high levels of professionalism of BSF personnel. He exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.

Singh was accompanied by Rajesh Mishra, IG BSF (Kashmir Frontier). (ANI)