BSF, Coast Guard on high alert after inputs of Pak commandos infiltrating Indian territory

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are on high alert after inputs suggest that Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to infiltrate into Indian territory.
Intelligence sources told ANI on Thursday that inputs have been received suggesting Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to enter Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area using small boats.
Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway, they said.
Security has also been enhanced at the Kandla port in view of these inputs.
Sources said Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate through sea route to create communal disturbances or carry out a terrorist attack in Gujarat.
On August 21, ANI had reported that the Pakistani Army has deployed its Special Service Group (SSG) commandos along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat.
Government sources had told ANI that the post where the SSG commandos have been deployed is known as the Iqbal-Bajwa. The SSG commandos may be used for anti-India activities in the region, sources said.
The SSG commandos are also said to be a part of Border Action Teams (BAT) known for carrying out ambushes against the Indian patrol teams along the Line of Control.
The development comes in the wake of India's decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:34 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:32 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:22 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:19 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:10 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:50 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:47 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:44 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:41 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:38 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:31 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:27 IST

