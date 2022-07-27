BSF condoles demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi deployed in MONUSCO

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General and all ranks on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, deployed with the UN Peacekeeping contingent (@MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times, added the BSF.

Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.

Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May. (ANI)

