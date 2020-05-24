BSF confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total count of active cases rise to 112

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday confirmed two new positive cases of coronavirus.

"With two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases in BSF is now 112," read an official statement issued by the BSF.

"Till now, a total of 296 personnel have been cured and discharged," the statement read.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,441 recovered/migrated and 3,867 deaths. (ANI)

