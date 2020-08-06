BSF constable arrested for facilitating Pak smugglers dismissed from service

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who was recently arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly facilitating Pakistani smugglers bring drugs and weapons into the country, has been dismissed from service, an official said on Thursday.

According to the BSF officials, constable Rajendra Prashad who was posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district was dismissed from service.

The BSF constable and two people were arrested by the Punjab Police on July 26 for allegedly smuggling drugs and weapons in the country from across the border.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed that Jalandhar Rural Police, which unearthed the racket, had recovered a .30 Bore Pistol (Made in China), along with 5 live rounds and Rs 24.50 lakhs as drug money from the three arrested accused.

According to Punjab Police, the accused persons during interogation revealed that they were working with a cross-border smuggler Satnam Singh alias Satta, a resident of village Naarli in Taran Tarn district, who was closely linked with Pakistan-based smugglers for smuggling of heroin and weapons from Pakistan, read the release.

Earlier, another BSF constable identified as Sumit Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in smuggling activities, connivance with anti-national elements and trans-border criminals. He was also dismissed from service by the BSF. (ANI)

