BSF deploys women guards in Sundarbans on India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a major step symbolizing women's empowerment, Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier for the first time deployed Mahila Praharis to protect the international border passing through the marshy and inaccessible Sundarbans area surrounded by vast dense forests and rivers.

Securing borders in mighty Sundarbans spread over hundreds of square kilometres along the India-Bangladesh border in the North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal is challenging.





The smuggling of cattle, drugs and infiltration from this region has been continuous a major problem. As the construction of land border outposts (BOP) is not feasible in the area, BSF maintains a round-the-clock vigil through floating BOPs.

BOP Ganga, one of the six new floating BOPs of BSF deployed recently to enhance vigilance in the area, has now been wholly entrusted with the responsibility of security on the shoulders of Mahila Praharis.



Mahila Praharis have now taken over the front of border security from this Floating BOP and will be seen independently in the combat role.

This is the first time in the history of BSF that a platoon of Mahila Praharis has been deployed for border patrolling and operation of a Floating BOP in difficult terrain like the Sunderbans. Their deployment will be especially helpful in preventing smuggling by women smugglers, said BSF. (ANI)

