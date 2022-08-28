BSF detains 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing International Border in Assam

South Salmara (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained five Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the international border in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Saturday.

These people crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, BSF said in a statement.

Earlier on August 18, a similar incident was reported from the same district where two Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to five years imprisonment.



The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for entering India illegally.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each. The failure in the payment of the fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both.

The two convicted accused have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.

District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta said, "District and Sessions Judge court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh both are hailing from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them." (ANI)

