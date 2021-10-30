BSF DG reviews operational, administrative matters on first visit to Gujarat Frontier

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): In his first visit to Gujarat Frontier after assuming charge as Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General, the force's chief Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday took stock of various strategic issues, border management and security scenario of the frontier.

On reaching BSF's frontier headquarters in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Singh was briefed on operational and administrative matters of the frontier.

DG BSF also had a detailed discussion with ADG BSF (Western Command), IG BSF Gujarat Frontier and senior officers on various strategic issues, border management and security scenarios of Gujarat Frontier.

The BSF chief also expressed satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness of the frontier, the force said in a statement.

Later DG BSF took a round of the campus and also inaugurated the "Buddha Herbal Garden" in presence of ADG BSF (Western Command), IG BSF (Gujarat Frontier) and other senior officers.



The BSF Director-General will also attend National Unity Day Parade on October 31 at Statue of Unity, Kevadia where the Union Home Minister will address the gathering as the Chief Guest.

During the earthquake in Gujarat on January 26, 2001, the BSF was the first to reach out to help the distressed people.

During the communal disturbances in Gujarat in past, BSF personnel went all out to restore amity and brotherhood among the people.

The BSF took over the erection of the border fencing in Jammu and Kashmir and it was successful in its task despite all attempts of Pakistan to scuttle its efforts.

The BSF has been defending the borders along with the army and checking infiltration on the borders during the current standoff with Pakistan.

Came into existence on December 1, 1965, with K.F. Rustamji as the first chief and founding father of the BSF, the border guarding force is holding 192 (including three NDRF) Battalions and seven Arty Regiments guarding International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In addition, BSF is also performing an Anti-Infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter-Insurgency in the North East region, Anti Naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along with Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border. (ANI)

