BSF distributes free immunity-boosting AYUSH medicines at COVID-19 awareness camp in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine (AYUSH), Jammu and Kashmir, distributed free immunity-boosting medicines among the local people during a COVID-19 awareness camp, organised by the 33 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF), in association with AYUSH Ministry, on Friday at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

"The pandemic has created havoc in the world. It has become a challenge for us. People are still dying of it. We have to take precautions and follow guidelines till there is a vaccine. We have to work to enhance our immunity. So we have organised a camp to create awareness and tell people ways to improve immunity," Pramendra Kumar, Commanding Officer of 33 BN BSF told ANI. The doctors made people aware of immunity-boosting practices during winter.

"We have distributed medicines to over 11 lakh people across the Union territory. People from different areas came to this camp and got free medicines," said Dr Saeed from the department.

Mohammad Badhshah, a local resident, said the government should organise such camps regularly.

A total of 661 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. As many as 253 cases were reported from Jammu division, while 408 were from Kashmir. The total number of cases in the UT now stands at 1,05,376, comprising 5,678 active cases, 98,076 recoveries, and 1,622 deaths, said the government of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)