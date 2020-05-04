BSF driver who drove escort car for IMCT convoy in Kolkata tests positive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): A driver of the Border Security Force (BSF) who drove the escort car for the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) convoy in Kolkata, has tested positive for COVID-19, BSF sources said on Monday.

"The driver was immediately removed (on) April 30 and quarantined. 50 jawans who came in contact with him have been quarantined," sources said.

According to sources the driver who tested positive for COVID19 was in an escort vehicle and so his chances of coming into contact with IMCT team are nil.

The IMCT on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, stating that the state government needs to be "transparent and consistent" in reporting COVID-19 figures as no evidence was found of its claim to have surveyed over 50 lakh people here in the four districts.

According to the state health department, over 6 lakh people were surveyed in containment areas falling in four districts including Purba Midnapur (1,50,447 people), North 24 Parganas (1,77, 654), Howrah (1,76, 960) and KMC (1,31,460) by around 1500 teams.

"While the State government has claimed a very high level of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown or results made available. During the stay of the committee itself, over 50 lakh persons would have been surveyed in the four districts. Collating and evaluating a database of this magnitude requires very robust systems to be in place. However, no such evidence was available during our stay or field visits," read the letter written by the IMCT head Apurva Chandra, Additional Secretary with the Central government.

The Union Home Ministry constituted IMCTs to visit coronavirus hotspots for assessment, issue directions to combat the spread of the lethal virus in those areas and submit a report to the Central government. (ANI)

