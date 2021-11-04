BSF exchanges sweets, greetings with BGB on Diwali eve

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): South Bengal Frontier, BSF exchanged greetings and sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh at the integrated check-post (ICP) Petrapole and other Border posts on Diwali eve on Wednesday.



The Border guarding forces of both countries have cordial relations. Both the border guarding forces exchange greetings on festivals and other days of national importance.

Such celebrations reflect comradeship between both the countries and their Border Guarding Forces and strengthen the existing bonding.

The BSF conveyed best wishes on the occasion of Diwali to all citizens and continued to safeguard the borders by maintaining strict vigil. (ANI)

