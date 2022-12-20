BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh, joint retreat ceremony held on BGD raising day in Bengal's Petrapole

Petrapole (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): South Bengal Frontier, BSF exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion of Raising Day of Border Guards Bangladesh at ICP Petrapole, Mahadipur and other Border posts on Tuesday.

According to an official release, a joint Joint Retreat Ceremony of both countries was organized at ICP Petrapole.



A Joint Retreat Ceremony of both countries was organized at ICP Petrapole. On this occasion, Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG, South Bengal Frontier, H S Tomar, Comdt, 158 Battalion, Alok Kumar, 2IC, (Offg Comdt), 145 Battalion, officers and jawans of BSF and Brig. General K M Azad, Region Commander, Jashore, Col. Najmul, Deputy Region Commander Jashore, Lt. Colonel Mazhar, Nodal Officer Jashore alongwith local commanders of BGB participated in this ceremony.

"The Border guarding forces of both countries have cordial relations and coordination. On festivals and special occasions of national importance, greetings and sweets are exchanged as a gesture of goodwill between the Border guarding forces of the two countries," the release said.

"Both countries are following this tradition successfully to maintain the relation of cordiality by exchanging sweets on the occasions of their festivals. Border guarding forces of both countries discuss matters related to the Coordinated Border Management Plan for joint efforts against cross-border crimes and prevention of illegal movement, as well as coordinated patrolling, identifying sensitive patches and building trust between Border residents of the two countries," it added. (ANI)

