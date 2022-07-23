BSF fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side near the international border in Jammu on Friday night.

According to BSF, the troops on Friday night noticed a blinking light coming from the Pakistani side in the Kanachak area. The troops went alert and fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"On July 22, 2022 at about 21:40 hours, BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it," said BSF.

Following the incident, BSF launched a search operation in the area.

Further details awaited.



Instances of drones entering Indian airspace continue to be reported from the international border regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on July 16, Jammu and Kashmir Police spotted a drone flying near the international border in Samba.

On July 4, the villagers in the Rajpura area along the India-Pakistan international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir are said to have spotted a Pakistani drone.

Earlier this year in May, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, near Rajbagh police station in Kathua district in the border area of Talli Haria Chak.

Seven UGCL grenades and seven magnetic and sticky bombs were discovered in the aftermath of the drone's crash. (ANI)

