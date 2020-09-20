BSF foils attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India from Pakistan

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition, and narcotics into India in Arnia area along the International Border from Pakistan side, on the intervening night of September 19 and 20.



During the search of the area, 2 pistols, 4 magazines, and ammunition along with suspected narcotics recovered, BSF said in a statement.

Earlier, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from Pakistan at the international border of Samba, on the intervening night of September 14 and 15. (ANI)

