BSF foils bid to smuggle sarees worth Rs 22 lakh from Meghalaya to Bangladesh

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Saturday. Clothing items including sarees worth Rs. 22 lakhs were seized from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

The vehicle loaded with consignment was intercepted by the troops of BSF in the village area of Pyrdiwah village located in the Pynursla subdivision of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

The BSF had signalled the vehicle to stop. As soon as the driver noticed that he was being asked to stop by the BSF, the driver fled towards the forest area leaving the vehicle in the middle of the road.



Upon checking, the BSF found sarees worth Rs. 22 Lakhs which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

For further action, the BSF handed over seized items and vehicle to the Customs Department in Pynursla village of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Earlier this month on January 8, officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police in a joint operation foiled a trans-border smuggling bid and seized over 11,000 kg of dry betel nuts and three heavy-duty trucks in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills, worth Rs. 24 lakhs.

By the end of 2022, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) rescued buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on December 31.

In 2022, BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items worth more than Rs 1.2 crores along the International border. (ANI)

