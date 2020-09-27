BSF foils infiltration bid by terrorists at Samba International Border

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an infiltration attempt at the International Border in Samba sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The alert troops of BSF foiled another major infiltration bid from the Pakistan side in Samba Sector, said BSF in an official release.

"The movement of a group of 5 terrorists was noticed in Pakistan side of International Boundary in Samba sector by alert BSF troops. This is the second attempt of infiltration through the Samba sector by the terrorist group after the September 14-15 foiled attempt," BSF said.



"During night hours taking advantage of darkness, the terrorist group of heavily armed 05 terrorists tried to enter into Indian territory but engaged by alert BSF troops, where they reached taking advantage of thick sarkanda growth. BSF troops challenged them to stop on which they started firing on the BSF party with Pakistan Ranger posts also giving fire support to terrorists," it added.

BSF alert troops fired on the infiltrating ANEs (anti-national elements) with coordinated effective fire, however, they managed to flee back to Pakistan territory.

"With this, BSF foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed terrorists from Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers," it said. (ANI)

