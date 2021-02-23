BSF foils Naxal attack in Odisha's Malkangiri, recovers explosives

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled a Naxal attack in Kadalibandha forest under Jodamaba police station in Malkangiri district of Odisha, said the BSF officials on Tuesday.



The BSF security personnel were on a routine combing operation in the Kadalibandha forest when they recovered a huge cache of explosives on Monday.

According to BSF, they recovered 5 kg tiffin bombs, 2 pressure IEDs, one Naxal uniform, wires and batteries.

Later, the BSF jawans defused the tiffin bombs as well as pressure IEDs. (ANI)

