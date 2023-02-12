BSF foils smuggling bid, arrests 3 smugglers with 40 cattle in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) foiled the smuggling attempt in Meghalaya and seized 40 cattle crammed for smuggling to Bangladesh and arrested three smugglers, informed security forces on Saturday.

In a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, the BSF acting on the tip-off confiscated three trucks from Muktapur- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills with cattle brutally crammed in them and being taken for smuggling to Bangladesh.

"Acting on a specific tip-off on February 10, 2023, vigilant troops of 04 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya and state police jointly confiscated 03 trucks from Muktapur- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills carrying 40 cattle brutally crammed in them and being taken for smuggling to Bangladesh," the BSF said in a statement.



The arrested smugglers and seized items were handed over to the Police outpost Muktapur for further legal action.

"The joint operation team also apprehended two smugglers from the spot who are residents of district Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya. Arrested smugglers and seized items were handed over to the Police outpost Muktapur for further legal action," said the BSF.

Enhanced vigil by BSF on International Border has led to the seizure of 450 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya since January 2023. (ANI)

