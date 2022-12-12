BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes huge quantity of ganja on India-Bangladesh border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) seized huge quantity of ganja from the India-Bangladesh border.

"On December 11, 2022, alert troops of Border Out Post Sutiya 107 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, foiled smuggling attempts and seized 12 kg of ganja from their area of responsibility. Smugglers were trying to take this ganja from India to Bangladesh," said a BSF statement.



"In another incident, alert jawans of Border Out Post BRC Pur 86 Battalion recovered 3.250 kg of ganja from their area of responsibility," the BSF added.

The seized items were handed over to Bangaon and Murutia police stations respectively, for further legal action.

The spokesperson of South Bengal Frontier stated that smugglers try to push narcotics across the international border by employing different tricks. (ANI)

